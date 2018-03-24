Heartbroken by gun violence: Rallies across US demand change

WASHINGTON (AP) — They came from a place of heartbreak to claim their spot in history: Hundreds of thousands of teenagers and supporters, rallying across the United States for tougher laws to fight gun violence.

The “March for Our Lives” events on Saturday drew massive crowds in cities across the country, marking the largest youth-led protests since the Vietnam War era.

In Washington, D.C., New York City, Denver, Los Angeles and other cities, demonstrators heard from student survivors of last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Survivor David Hogg told attendees at the Washington march that the effort wouldn’t stop at the close of the rally, but would be carried on to every election in every state to vote out those who stand in the way of gun control policy.