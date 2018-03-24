Open
Saturday, March 24, 2018
AP Top News at 12:44 a.m. EDT

Heartbroken by gun violence: Rallies across US demand change

NCAA Latest: Michigan, Loyola in Final Four; bluebloods next

Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

Stars affected by violence join students’ gun-reform rallies

‘He fell a hero:” French praise policeman in hostage swap

Final Four bound: No. 11 Loyola beats Kansas State 78-62

GOP’s congressional stronghold is Democrats’ source of hope

Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change

Congressman: Bombing suspect called himself a ‘psychopath’

