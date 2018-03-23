WTO doing ‘detailed analysis’ of Trump tariffs against China

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization says it’s making a “detailed analysis” of President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion worth of Chinese imports amid rising concerns of a trade war.

The comments from WTO spokesman Fernando Puchol came after U.S. authorities said they would put new tariffs on Chinese goods over its complaint that Beijing steals or forces foreign companies to hand over technology. The U.S. also imposed new tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum.

With the showdown amounting to major pressure from the leaders of the world’s largest economy, Puchol said the 164-member trade body will make a statement later Friday “when it has all the relevant information on the table.”

He told a U.N. briefing: “We are monitoring the situation which at this moment is still very fluid. Many things are happening in a short space of time.”

Trump on Thursday said the WTO was “a disaster for us” and insisted its arbitrations were “unfair” to the U.S.

Puchol added: “We are aware of those comments, but we don’t have anything to say about it.”