Tesla, Mozilla are among businesses taking a Facebook pause

NEW YORK (AP) — Some companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following revelations of a major leak of user data to political consultants associated with the 2016 Trump campaign.

Elon Musk’s companies — Tesla and SpaceX — along with Firefox creator Mozilla, speaker maker Sonos and German bank Commerzbank are among the brands that say they’re pulling advertising or deactivating their Facebook pages.

While the actions are not likely to be permanent and won’t have much of an effect on Facebook’s bottom line, they’re the latest fallout from the ever-spiraling scandal — along with a tumbling stock price and a #deletefacebook movement — that the social-media giant has to contend with.

But experts say Facebook’s ability to reach people globally is crucial for digital marketing and will likely bring the companies back.