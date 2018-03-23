Benefits of lobbying evident for small drugmaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — A provision tucked into the massive congressional budget bill will benefit a small pharmaceutical company in Washington state.

Lawmakers acted after a lobbying campaign by Omeros, which makes a drug for cataract surgery, and stepped-up political contributions from people associated with the company.

The provision props up the price Medicare pays for that drug, as well as a handful of products from other firms.

Aides said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, the fourth-ranking House Republican, took the issue to Speaker Paul Ryan, securing a place for the drug provision in the spending bill signed Friday by President Donald Trump.

A Ryan spokeswoman said the provision is “correct policy.”

It will cost Medicare $26 million at a time when the Trump administration is vowing to reduce prescription drug prices.