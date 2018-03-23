Open
Close
Friday, March 23, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:37 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:37 a.m. EDT

Duke turns back Orange 69-65, sets up matchup with Kansas

Sanity check: Kansas holds on for 80-76 win over Clemson

Villanova back in Elite 8 as 3s spoil W. Virginia pressure

NCAA Latest: Texas Tech beats Purdue for last Elite 8 spot

Reed topples Spieth as top seeds fall in Match Play

Bumgarner breaks hand when hit by line drive, needs surgery

Bumgarner breaks pitching hand when hit by line drive

Celtics’ Kyrie Irving set for surgery on sore left knee

Eagles DE Bennett charged with injury to elderly paraplegic

Mississippi State routs NC State 71-57 to reach Elite 8

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.