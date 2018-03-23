AP Top News at 12:18 a.m. EDT
2018-03-23
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto
Protesters gather in Washington, demanding gun control
NCAA Latest: Duke weathering off night for Grayson Allen
Army Corps faces questions about vetting border wall company
District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter
Stocks tumble on trade fears; S&P has worst week in 2 years
Lobbying pays off for small drugmaker in budget bill
New witnesses detail sexual misconduct by Tavis Smiley
Sympathy for white Austin bomber stirs debate about race