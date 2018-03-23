AP Top Business News at 12:03 a.m. EDT
2018-03-23
China’s economic czar tells US Beijing will defend interests
Stocks tumble on trade fears; S&P has worst week in 2 years
Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto
China targets $3 billion of US goods in tariff spat
Mozilla, Tesla, other businesses take a Facebook pause
Wayne Huizenga, who built his fortune from trash, dies at 80
UK data watchdog raids Cambridge Analytica office in London
Lobbying pays off for small drugmaker in budget bill
Trump draws ire of farmers targeted in Chinese trade dispute
Trump tariffs undermine trust in rules-based global commerce