At least 5 dead, several hurt in car bomb in Somali capital

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says at least five people have been killed and several others are wounded in a car bomb blast near a hotel in the capital, Mogadishu.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the explosion occurred near the Weheliye hotel on the busy Makka Almukarramah road. The road has been a target of attacks in the past by the Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab.

Al-Shabab frequently attacks Mogadishu. A truck bombing in October killed 512 people in the country’s deadliest-ever attack.