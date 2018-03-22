AP Top U.S. News at 12:13 a.m. EDT
2018-03-22
Life support ending for ‘brain dead’ school shooting victim
Protest over shooting of unarmed black man overtakes freeway
Miccosukee tribe seizes non-native dad’s newborn in hospital
Behind Facebook’s baby step fixes: Defending its ad business
Fired officer who killed unarmed black man to get back pay
Judge blocks Trump lawyers in Trump-Panama hotel dispute
Mom: Austin bomber’s black roommate held until suspect found
California storm forces flood rescues but spares Montecito
Hunt for Austin bomber frustrated police before breakthrough
Lawyer urges release of Florida shooting suspect’s brother