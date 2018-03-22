911 calls: Police fast on scene of Florida bridge collapse

MIAMI (AP) — Newly released audio files show police and emergency first responders arrived swiftly at the site of the Miami area bridge collapse that claimed six lives last week.

Miami-Dade Police released 15 calls on Thursday that were made to 911 dispatchers soon after the collapse March 15. Sirens are heard blaring and one caller cries for rescuers to “hurry up.”

The bridge was intended to span a busy roadway between Florida International University and the neighboring city of Sweetwater.

The family of one of the victims filed a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday in state court. The lawsuit filed on behalf of the son and wife of victim Rolando Fraga seeks unspecified damages from a construction firm and a bridge engineering firm engaged in the project.