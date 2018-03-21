TV personality known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89

BOSTON (AP) — A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89.

WCVB-TV reports Frank Avruch died Tuesday at his Boston home from heart disease.

Avruch played Bozo the Clown from 1959 to 1970, a clown character particularly popular in the U.S. in the 1960s because of widespread franchising in television.

Manager Stuart Hersh tells The Associated Press that Avruch “touched so many people with his portrayal.”

Avruch also was a contributor to WCVB-TV for more than 40 years as a host of “Man About Town” and “The Great Entertainment.”

He was an active philanthropist and a board member of UNICEF’S New England chapter.

Avruch is survived by his wife Betty, two sons Matthew and Steven and several grandchildren.

___

Information from: WCVB-TV, http://www.thebostonchannel.com