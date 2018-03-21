Review adds pressure to Weinstein investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Legal experts say New York’s governor put unusual pressure on Manhattan’s district attorney to bring a criminal case against Harvey Weinstein this week.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to look into whether Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. bungled a 2015 investigation in which a model accused Weinstein of groping her. Vance decided not to bring charges in the case.

The move put a harsh spotlight on Vance, who is already under fire from women’s groups and others who have questioned why no criminal charges have been filed against Weinstein, despite rape or sexual assault claims by several other women.

Lawyers say putting Vance under scrutiny for his handling of Weinstein in the past could create questions about fairness while he is deciding whether to bring a separate criminal case against Weinstein now.