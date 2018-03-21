Officer-involved shooting in Texas; unclear if bomb-related

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it’s related to the recent spate of bombings.

The Austin Police Department tweeted early Wednesday morning that the shooting happened in the 1700 block of N. Interstate 35.

There have been multiple reports of heavy police activity in the area.

Investigators have been pursuing a suspected serial bomber in Austin since the first explosion on March 2. A 39-year old man was killed. A 17-year-old boy was killed and two women were injured in two separate blasts on March 12.

On Sunday, two men — ages 22 and 23 — were injured in a blast trigged by a tripwire. A worker at a FedEx distribution center was treated and released Tuesday morning after reporting ringing in her ears.