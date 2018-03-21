Authorities recover new clues after another Austin blast

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Investigators have been poring through surveillance video footage and collecting evidence hoping to get closer to tracking down whoever is behind the recent series of deadly blasts in the Texas capital.

They faced new threats Tuesday along with the promise of valuable new leads as their attention shifted to a FedEx shipping center near San Antonio where a package exploded and the discovery of another, unexploded bomb near Austin’s airport.

Even as they dug into the investigation, a Tuesday night scare caused them to respond to a Goodwill store in southern Austin. It turned out to be an unrelated explosion: Someone dropped off a device sometimes used in military training and it went off, injuring a worker.

Police don’t think it was the work of the bomber, or a copycat.