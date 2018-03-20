Senators say son of captain Erik Karlsson has died

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators say the son of captain Erik Karlsson has died.

Erik and Melinda Karlsson were married last year and announced in November they were expecting their first child in the spring. Karlsson had been posting on social media about his son’s upcoming birth, most recently sharing a photo of he and Melinda on Feb. 19 with the caption “just me and my little family.”

Karlsson sat out Ottawa’s game against Florida on Tuesday night. The team released a statement saying the Karlssons had “the collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community.”

The 27-year-old defenseman has had a difficult season on the ice as Ottawa has plummeted in the standings. The two-time Norris Trophy winner was the subject of trade speculation for weeks ahead of the NHL trading deadline.