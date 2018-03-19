Every morning at 6:36,7:36, 8:36 Becca updates us on what’s trending in country music.
Brantley Gilbert’s bus burned AND Jason Aldean releasing new music!
Chris Stapleton NOT working on new music AND country stars cover Elton John music.
