Dunford lands in Afghanistan to review US military campaign

BAGRAM AIR BASE, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. military officer has arrived in Afghanistan to take a closer look at the ongoing campaign to beef up training and advisory teams as the next fighting season looms.

The visit by Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, follows a two-day stop in the country by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis last week amid a renewed effort to get Taliban fighters to the peace table with the Afghan government.

Bolstering that effort is an increased U.S. military campaign aimed at ensuring Afghan troops make solid progress against the Taliban and other insurgents in the fighting season this spring.

Dunford and other U.S. defense leaders are looking to turn the corner on what has been a stubborn stalemate after more than 16 years of combat.