Back-door ban: States fight Trump drill plan with local bans

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Some coastal states opposed to President Donald Trump’s plan to allow oil and gas drilling off most of the nation’s coastline are fighting back with state laws designed to thwart the proposal.

They’ve come up with what amounts to a back-door ban on drilling by making it difficult, if not impossible, to bring oil and gas ashore.

Although the drilling would take place in federal waters, states control the 3 miles of ocean extending from the shore.

States including New Jersey, New York, California, South Carolina and Rhode Island have introduced bills prohibiting any infrastructure related to offshore oil or gas production from being built in or crossing their state waters.

The petroleum industry says offshore drilling provides revenue that can help states fund essential needs, including schools and hospitals.