Amazon Go execs share insights into shopper behavior

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A key executive behind Amazon Go, the online leader’s much heralded cashier-less grocery store, says she was surprised how many customers were hesitant to just walk out the store.

Gianna Puerini, vice president of Amazon Go, which opened in January in Seattle, says shoppers had to learn a new shopping behavior.

That was one of the insights she and another executive shared at Shoptalk, a retail industry event that kicked off its four-day run Sunday in Las Vegas.

Puerini also noted that the best-selling item has been chicken sandwiches. Other popular items are meal kits and fresh fruit. With the Amazon Go app, the retailer can get real-time customer feedback.