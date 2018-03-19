10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. AP: KUSHNER’S REAL ESTATE FIRM SAID THEY HAD NO RENT-CONTROLLED TENANTS

Tenant advocates say the tactic is used by landlords to get around protections that prevent them from forcing out low-paying tenants in favor of higher-paying ones.

2. WHITE HOUSE SAYS MUELLER’S SAFE

Despite Trump’s jabs on Twitter at the special counsel, the administration says the president isn’t thinking or talking about firing the veteran prosecutor.

3. WHAT PUTIN GAINS IN ELECTION VICTORY

The Russian president is handed a massive mandate to pursue his nationalist, assertive policies — home and abroad — for another six years.

4. ANOTHER EXPLOSION IN TEXAS CAPITAL

Two people are injured in the blast in Austin, and police aren’t ruling out if it was caused by a package bomb like the three that detonated earlier this month elsewhere in the city.

5. SHUTDOWN LOOMING, CONGRESS AND WHITE HOUSE SEEK BUDGET DEAL

Disputes over immigration, abortion and a massive rail project stand in the way before a deal can be reached on the $1.3 trillion spending bill.

6. HALF-YEAR ON, MEXICO CITY STRUGGLING FOR NORMALCY

Dozens of people are still living in improvised street camps in front of damaged buildings since September’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

7. WHO MAY FOLLOW CITY SCHOOLS’ LEAD

Officials in some suburban and rural school districts are considering metal detectors as they rethink their security plans following a deadly high school shooting in Florida.

8. TRUMP TO PUSH OPIOID SOLUTION IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

The president’s plan to combat the epidemic calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where appropriate under current law.

9. WHERE FAKE NEWS FIGHT IS HEADED

The U.S. government is gearing up to confront the phenomenon in Kenya, where America has sought to nurture a vibrant but volatile African democracy.

10. HOW MUCH STUNNING UPSET MADE FOR A CONFERENCE

By becoming the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1, UMBC made about $1.7 million for the America East.