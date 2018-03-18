The Latest: Trump doubts whether McCabe kept memos

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the dismissal of Andrew McCabe, a former FBI deputy director (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump is raising doubts about whether former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe kept personal memos outlining McCabe’s interactions with the president.

McCabe was fired Friday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The Associated Press is reporting that McCabe’s memos have been provided to special counsel Robert Mueller, who’s investigating possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Trump tweeted Sunday: “Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?”

McCabe has been the object of Trump’s ire over McCabe’s role in the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Comey — the FBI director who was fired last year by Trump — also kept memos of his dealings with Trump.

___

12:25 a.m.

The onetime FBI deputy director who’s a James Comey confidant has been fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

And The Associated Press has learned that Andrew McCabe kept personal memos detailing interactions with President Donald Trump, and that those memos have been provided to special counsel Robert Mueller’s office.

The AP reports that the memos are similar to the notes compiled by Comey, who was fired last year as FBI director.

McCabe’s memos could factor into Mueller’s investigation as his team examines Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice.

McCabe’s memos include details of his own interactions with the president. They also recount different conversations he had with Comey, who kept notes on meetings with Trump.

That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to discuss the memos publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.