Russia votes as Vladimir Putin eyes 4th presidential term

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian voters are heading to the polls for a presidential election in which Vladimir Putin’s victory is assured — the only question being how convincing his mandate will be for his fourth term.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. Sunday in Russia’s Far East regions of Chukotka and Kamchatka. Voting will conclude at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT; 2 p.m. EDT) in Kaliningrad, the Baltic exclave that is Russia’s westernmost region.

Putin is so certain of winning that authorities are investing instead in massive get-out-the-vote efforts to produce a turnout that would embolden the Russian leader both domestically and internationally.

Yevgeny Roizman, the mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city Yekaterinburg, says local officials and state employees have received orders “from higher up” to make sure the presidential vote turnout is over 60 percent.