China’s next economic czar: Harvard-trained Xi adviser

BEIJING (AP) — China’s next economy czar is a Harvard-trained supporter of free markets who is President Xi Jinping’s top adviser. But he has no experience fighting the bureaucratic battles the post can require.

Liu He’s rise comes as the ruling Communist Party faces mounting pressure to make its cooling, state-dominated economy more productive. That will require politically fraught changes to open industries wider to private and foreign competition.

The 66-year-old Liu was Monday named one of four vice premiers by China’s ceremonial legislature. No details of his duties were immediately announced but he is widely expected to have broad economic powers.

As a vice premier, Liu would answer to Premier Li Keqiang, whose post traditionally is top economic official. But Xi has stripped Li of many of his job’s most prominent duties.