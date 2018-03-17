With torn ligament, SZA powers through performance

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B singer SZA (SIZZ-ah) didn’t let a torn ligament in her foot slow her down at a concert for her feverish fans in New York City.

She walked into the venue Friday with a crutch helping her to the chair placed in the middle of the stage. She injured her foot while performing last week at the BUKU Music + Art Project festival in New Orleans.

Though injured, she performed in style, wearing fuzzy, platform, pink slippers though her right foot had a brace on it.

After singing her first song, the Grammy-nominated singer told the audience: “I don’t really have a plan, but we’re gonna, like, wing this.”

Her performance at Samsung 837 was in celebration of the company’s new Galaxy S9 phone, released Friday.