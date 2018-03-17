Vatican bows to pressure, releases retired pope’s letter

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has bowed to pressure and released the complete letter by Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI about Pope Francis after coming under criticism for selectively citing it in a press release and digitally manipulating a photograph of it.

The previously hidden part of the letter provides the real explanation why Benedict refused to provide commentary on a new compilation of books about Francis’ theological and philosophical background.

Benedict noted that one of the authors had launched “virulent,” ”anti-papist” attacks against his papacy and teaching. He said he was “surprised” the Vatican picked this theologian to be included in the 11-volume “The Theology of Pope Francis.”

The Vatican said Saturday it was releasing the full text of the letter due to the controversy over the “presumed manipulation” of information when the volume was launched Monday.