If you savor scallops, good news: Price drop may be in store

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Good news for fans of scallops. They are already one of the most readily available higher-priced seafood items to consumers, and prices could fall this year.

American scallop harvests have grown and are poised to go up again in 2018 due to potential increase in the amount fishermen are allowed to catch. Meanwhile, the country has been importing even more scallops from countries such as China, Japan and Canada.

Some seafood industry members say it could mean the shellfish price will fall to consumers. Fishermen have received slightly less money for scallops at the docks in recent years. Consumers could start to see it in restaurants and grocery stores this year.

State scallop fisheries have been strong. Maine fishermen had their largest haul in 20 years in 2017.