Open
Close
Saturday, March 17, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top Strange News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

AP Top Strange News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

Gorilla at Philadelphia Zoo takes stand against dirty hands

Dead man walking: Court rejects Romanian’s claim he’s alive

Store owner: Thieves swipe birds worth thousands of dollars

Mocha master: SKorea barista adorns coffee with works of art

Blimp tows water skier across Southern California lake

Police say Indiana man took taxi to and from bank robbery

Gold spills on Russian runway after plane door glitch

Authorities: Man steals SUV at gunpoint during test drive

Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

Rhode Island lawmaker withdraws proposed outhouse ban bill

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.