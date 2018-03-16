Streets deserted, airport closes for Bali’s Day of Silence

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s normally bustling Bali has shut down social media, turned away flights and shuttered all shops for a Day of Silence that marks New Year on the predominantly Hindu island.

“Nyepi” began at 6 a.m. on Saturday, emptying streets and beaches for 24 hours except for special patrols to ensure silence is observed. This year for the first time, phone companies have agreed to turn off the mobile Internet on the Indonesian island.

Aside from no Facebook, Instagram or instant messaging apps, television and radio broadcasts cease and Balinese stay indoors, covering the windows and not even turning on a light, for the day of reflection that is the most sacred in Balinese Hinduism.