Parents: Georgia boy struck by tree branch in 2012 has died

ATLANTA (AP) — The parents of a Georgia boy who was struck by a falling tree branch outside his day care five years ago say he has died.

Bill Halstead, the father of 7-year-old Tripp Halstead, tells WSB-TV that his son died Thursday. Stacy Halstead, Tripp’s mother, says in Facebook post that he died at a hospital after fighting an infection.

Tripp was 2 years old when the branch fell and hit him while he was at the playground of his day care on Oct. 29, 2012. He suffered brain damage, remained in a coma for weeks, and was brought home from the hospital nearly 10 months after the accident.

Stacy Halstead said in the post that she discovered Tripp’s breathing was labored when she went to wake him for school Thursday morning.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html