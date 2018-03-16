North Korean foreign minister in Sweden amid speculation

STOCKHOLM (AP) — North Korea’s foreign minister is expected to meet with his Swedish counterpart for a second day after making a surprise trip to Stockholm that has fueled speculation about a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho landed at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport on a direct flight from Beijing late Thursday and spent several hours at the Swedish Foreign Ministry before returning to the North Korean Embassy.

Ri’s talks with Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom were expected to resume Friday.

Sweden has had diplomatic relations with North Korea since 1973 and is one of the few Western countries with an embassy in Pyongyang. It provides consular services for the United States in North Korea.