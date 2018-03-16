Merkel heading to France for talks with Macron on EU reforms

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading to France to meet with President Emmanuel Macron in her first trip abroad since her new government was sworn in.

Hopes are high that after the unprecedented time it took to form the government, Merkel can now fully turn her attention to Macron’s months-old proposals for ambitious reforms of the European Union and the euro currency union.

Earlier this week, Macron told a German newspaper that “if Germany doesn’t move, part of my project is condemned to failure.”

Macron and Merkel will hold talks Friday after the chancellor first meets with the Swedish prime minister in Berlin.

Merkel and her coalition partner Social Democrats have stressed the need for a strong Europe and made that a centerpiece of their agreement to govern together.