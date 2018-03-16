Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman who changed her name to Jesus Christ has sent a note to Oprah Winfrey that the television magnate’s friend joked might be the affirmation she sought for a run for the presidency.

WGME-TV reports 83-year-old Jesus Christ, from northern Waterboro, says she began a letter writing campaign 50 years ago to spread a message of faith and peace after legally changing her name. Christ says she sent the letter to Winfrey because she likes her but had no idea it would get so much attention.

Gayle King, one of the hosts of “CBS This Morning” posted about the letter to Winfrey on her Instagram on Wednesday, asking if it was the sign her best friend was looking for.

Christ says if Winfrey runs for president, she’ll vote for her.

But Winfrey has said she doesn’t “have the DNA” for a White House run.

Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com