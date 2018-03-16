Democrats ponder midterm choices: Liberals, moderates, both?

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic congressional candidates are wrestling with a thorny question: Is campaigning as a liberal or moderate the best way to take on Republicans in territory won by Donald Trump in 2016?

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and Pennsylvania congressional candidate Conor Lamb attracted attention as moderates who emphasized the middle class.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says it’s “self-evident” some Democratic candidates will have to get Trump voters to win. She’s fine with them focusing more on issues like economics.

House Democrats are targeting up to 75 Republican-held House districts where Trump won.