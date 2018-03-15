Builders optimism slides for third consecutive month

NEW YORK (AP) — A new survey is revealing fading optimism among homebuilders, and a downward revision in sentiment from February suggests a more sustained perception of deterioration.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index for March was 70, the group said Thursday, and a downward revision for February, from 72 to 71, means that sentiment among builders has declined for three consecutive months.

While any reading above 50 indicates more builders see sales conditions as good rather than poor, it’s been more than two years since the index recorded three straight months of declines.

Builders’ view of current sales conditions held steady, though the outlook for sales over the next six months fell two points, to 78. A measure of buyer traffic fell three points to 51.