1st Georgia execution of 2018 set with ‘stocking strangler’

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia plans to execute an inmate known as the “stocking strangler,” a man convicted of raping and killing older women in attacks that terrorized a small city in the state decades ago.

Carlton Gary, now 67 years old, is scheduled to become Georgia’s first inmate executed this year, via an injection planned Thursday evening at the state prison in Jackson.

Gary was convicted of malice murder, rape and burglary for the 1977 deaths of 89-year-old Florence Scheible, 69-year-old Martha Thurmond and 74-year-old Kathleen Woodruff. Though charged only in those deaths, prosecutors say Gary attacked nine elderly women in Columbus in late 1977 and early 1978. Most were choked with stockings, and seven of them died.

Gary’s lawyers say newly discovered evidence proves his innocence. Appeals are pending.