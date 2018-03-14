The Latest: Students protest in front of the White House

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the nationwide student walkout to protest gun violence (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

In Washington, thousands of students gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, holding colorful signs and cheering in support of gun control.

The Wednesday morning demonstration comes as students around the country stage walkouts to protest gun violence in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

The students in front of the White House chanted, “Hey, hey, ho, ho. The NRA has got to go!” and “What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!”

Trump was traveling in Los Angeles and was not in the White House during the demonstrations.

10 a.m.

At schools across the country Wednesday, students have begun a walkout to protest gun violence.

It’s the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that’s emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month.

The protests have drawn mixed reactions from school administrators. While some applaud students for taking a stand, others threatened discipline.

1 a.m.

Thousands of students across the U.S. are expected to put their pencils down and walk out of school to demonstrate against gun violence.

Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are planned in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The protests have drawn mixed reactions from school administrators. While some applaud students for taking a stand, others threatened discipline.

Some students say they don’t care about the consequences, the issue is too important to remain silent.

Kara Litwin is a senior at Pope High School in suburban Atlanta. She says change never happens without backlash.