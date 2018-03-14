The Latest: Pa. GOP candidate eying new US House district

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the special congressional election in Pennsylvania (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

There’s a congressional race still up in the air in Pennsylvania, and even before the winner’s known, the Republican candidate is making plans to seek the nomination in a different district later this year.

Rick Saccone (suh-KOHN’) is trailing Democrat Conor Lamb by about 600 votes in Tuesday’s special U.S. House race in the Pittsburgh area. Election officials say there are about 200 absentee votes and an unknown number of provisional ballots still to be counted.

A state court has thrown out the congressional map in Pennsylvania in a gerrymandering case — and the current districts have been redrawn and won’t be the same ones in play in the November election.

Neither Saccone nor Lamb lives in the new southwestern Pennsylvania district that leans solidly Republican without the Pittsburgh suburbs that helped Lamb.

Pennsylvania’s congressional primaries are May 15, and Saccone’s campaign officials say Saccone is now gathering nominating signatures in that new district.

___

7:45 a.m.

Democrat Conor Lamb has added to his slim lead over Republican Rick Saccone (suh-KOHN’) in their closely watched special election for Congress in Pennsylvania.

Unofficial results show that Lamb’s lead now stands at 641 votes — out of more than 224,000 votes cast. Election officials say there are about 200 absentee votes and an unknown number of provisional ballots still to be counted.

The four counties in the western Pennsylvania district have seven days to count provisional ballots.

Either candidate’s supporters can ask for a recount but there are stiff requirements.

Lamb’s lead grew by 62 votes on Wednesday morning when Washington County finished counting absentee ballots.

The contest has drawn national attention as a bellwether for the midterm elections in November when the Republican Party’s House and Senate majorities are at risk.

___

7:25 a.m.

Democrat Conor Lamb, who has a razor-thin lead over Republican Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania’s special congressional election, says he’s confident he’ll be the ultimate winner.

With some absentee ballots still being counted, Lamb tells CNN his campaign had made a push to help voters get absentee ballots.

Asked about his strong showing in a Republican district that Donald Trump carried by 20 points in 2016, Lamb says, “This is my home. You call it a red district, I call it western Pennsylvania.”

Trump campaigned for Saccone last weekend, urging voters not to “be conned by this guy Lamb.”

Asked about Trump’s remarks, Lamb said, “There was a lot of foolishness in this election and a lot of really cartoonish campaigning, and I think by the time of the president’s visit … there was just a little bit of burnout on that type of campaigning.”

But Lamb says there are still “plenty of people here who are still pretty supportive” of Trump.

__

6:30 a.m.

A razor’s edge is separating Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone in the special congressional election in Pennsylvania. The 18th Congressional District went heavily for Donald Trump in 2016, but Lamb has claimed victory.

Absentee ballots were still being counted. The contest has drawn national attention as a bellwether for the midterm elections in November when the Republican Party’s House and Senate majorities are at risk.

Lamb’s showing in a district Trump won by 20 points in the presidential race is sure to stoke anxiety among Republicans nationwide and renewed enthusiasm among Democrats.

Either candidate’s supporters can ask for a recount. However there are stiff requirements.

The ultimate winner will face re-election in just eight months, and the congressional district as currently shaped will likely vanish next year thanks to a court-ordered redrawing of the state’s district maps.