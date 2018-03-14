Will your man go get “The Stuff” if you ask him to? If so, will he buy a lot of other stuff to hide “The Stuff”? If you are a guy…will you go get your girl “The Stuff”? This topic created the recipe for all sorts of awkwardness.
Will your man go get “The Stuff” if you ask him to? If so, will he buy a lot of other stuff to hide “The Stuff”? If you are a guy…will you go get your girl “The Stuff”? This topic created the recipe for all sorts of awkwardness.
Tagged with: bud and broadway New Country 92.3 FM shopping The Stuff