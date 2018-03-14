Attention turns to affiliations of mosque-bombing suspects

CHICAGO (AP) — Why three men allegedly chose to travel some 500 miles (805 kilometers) from a rural farming community of less the 100 residents in Illinois to bomb a particular mosque in suburban Minneapolis isn’t clear.

But a complaint released as they were charged Tuesday in the 2017 attack on the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center includes a chilling comment one suspect allegedly made about their desired effect: It said they hoped to scare Muslims into leaving the U.S.

Attention by investigators and members of the mosque now turns to the suspects’ affiliations and what else these might reveal about their motivations.

Another suspect, Michael Hari, sued the government last month in central Illinois, complaining it cut into his food-safety certification business. He described in a 2017 Chicago Tribune article a plan he drafted to build a wall along the border with Mexico, citing President Donald Trump’s call for a wall.