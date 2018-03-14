Wednesday, March 14, 2018
AP Top U.S. News at 12:11 a.m. EDT
2018-03-14
Students around US stage huge walkout against gun violence
Florida school shooting suspect remains silent in court
Emotional testimony in trial of nightclub shooter’s widow
Alleged leader of mosque bombing could be threatening figure
Democrat clings to lead in Pa. House race; GOP eyes recount
Dog death on United raises questions about its track record
Mother: Class kept going after teacher fired gun, injuring 3
Michigan Senate passes legislation backed by Nassar victims
Ex-radical convicted in 1971 police killings gets parole
Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members