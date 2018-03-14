AP Top News at 12:49 a.m. EDT
2018-03-14
Students around US stage huge walkout against gun violence
Docs link Trump Org lawyer to effort to silence porn star
GOP considers recount, lawsuit in special House race in Pa.
Toys R Us is planning to liquidate its US operations
Trump picks camera-proven Kudlow as top economic aide
Senate passes bill easing Dodd-Frank rules for banks
Dog death on United raises questions about its track record
Allies, others question Trump’s response to spy’s poisoning
Tillerson ouster may hasten demise of Iran nuclear deal
United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan