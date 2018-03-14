Alaska motorists stop dog team pulling sled without musher

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — McKenna Wall was driving home in Fairbanks, Alaska, when she noticed something odd about the sled dog team running on the highway’s shoulder.

There was no musher on the sled to guide them.

Absent human cargo, the 6-dog team was running fast and Wall worried the dogs would turn into traffic.

While Wall recorded Sunday’s strange encounter, her fiance Wyatt Dunlap pulled their vehicle ahead of the team.

He stopped in front of the sled dog team and other motorists boxed in the dogs to stop them from running.

Fairbanks police reunited the dogs with owner Gwen Holdmann.

Holdmann says her children were guiding the sled on the Chena River.

It hit ice, turned over and righted itself.

The humans fell out but the dogs kept going.