Got room? You could wake up to Octavia every morning!

Look who I spotted on the Needy Paws Rescue website, Octavia.

This young lady sat in a concrete kennel at an animal control facility waiting to be saved. Happily, Needy Paws Rescue is in the business of second chances and was able to scoop her up and place her in a safe and loving foster home. She left the facility terrified of the outside world; it appears that her original owners did not invest any time socializing or training her while she was a puppy. Happily, her foster family had plenty of love, time, and space to decompress and begin to explore the world in small steps that would help to build her confidence and prepare her for a big bright beautiful life that she deserves. Octavia’s perfect placement will be a home that where she is the only dog and the center of everyone’s attention for a while, along with activities and interactions that will continue to build her confidence. She is potty trained, plays a great game of fetch and does enjoys interacting with well-mannered children. Every great relationship is built on a foundation of commitment, loyalty, and love. Octavia will need an investment from her family but guarantee the rewards of your time and efforts will certainly pay beautiful dividends that will last a lifetime.

If you are interested in meeting Octavia, complete the Adoption Application on our website at www.NeedyPaws.org

​RROOFF!!!

Bo