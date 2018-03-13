Fish Fry Fridays!

Who doesn’t love a good fish fry? Below is a list of different Lenten Fish Fries in the St. Louis Area! Is your favorite Fish Fry missing from the list? Feel free to add yours to our Fish Fry Finder here.

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish

1014 Madison Ave., Washington, MO 63090

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Feb. 23, March 9, March 23)

Knights of Columbus Council #8887 at Sacred Heart in Valley Park

12 Ann Ave., Valley Park, MO 63088

4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Holy Family Community Center

2606 Washington Ave., Granite City, IL 62040

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

VFW Post 805 – O’Fallon

223 W. 1st St., O’Fallon, IL 62269

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Prairie

7701 Highway North, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368

4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School

2618 S. Brentwood Blvd., St Louis, MO 63144

4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. Anthony Catholic Church – High Ridge

3009 High Ridge Blvd., High Ridge, MO 63049

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (every Lent Friday except Good Friday)