Cruz sustains latest injury for banged-up Mariners

Nelson Cruz joined the Seattle Mariners’ growing list of injured players.

Cruz hit a two-hop RBI single to the right-field wall in the first inning against Colorado, then walked slowly to the Mariners’ dugout while rubbing his right thigh and slightly favoring the leg. He was replaced by pinch runner Daniel Vogelbach, and the Mariners said Cruz had soreness in his right quadriceps.

Second baseman Robinson Cano left Sunday’s game because of tightness in his left hamstring, and a scan Monday revealed a minor strain, the Mariners said.

Left-hander Marco Gonzales left his start Monday after 1 2/3 innings when he was hit on his right hand by a comebacker off the bat of Leury Garcia of the Chicago White Sox. Gonzales threw to first for the out, then departed. Seattle said he sustained a bruise.

Ace right-hander Felix Hernandez hasn’t pitched in a game since he was hit on the right forearm by a line drive off the bat of the Chicago Cubs’ Victor Caratini on Feb. 26.

Other injured players include outfielders Ben Gamel (strained oblique), Mitch Haniger (hand) and Guillermo Heredia (shoulder surgery) and right-hander Erasmo Ramirez (lat strain).

ORIOLES 7, TWINS 5

A day after finalizing a $12 million, one-year deal with Minnesota, Lance Lynn struck out five in three hitless against Baltimore. He walked one.

“I wanted to go somewhere where they had a chance to win no matter what,” Lynn said. “It seemed like the perfect fit, and I look forward to doing what I have to do, which is take the ball when it is my turn.”

Baltimore’s Chris Tillman walked six in two innings, allowing four runs and three hits. Manny Machado had two hits, including a double.

Ryan LaMarre singled and drove in a pair of runs and Miguel Sano doubled.

TIGERS 2, YANKEES 2

Jordan Zimmerman allowed two hits in five scoreless innings and struck out four. Leonys Martin homered in the second off CC Sabathia, and JaCoby Jones had three hits and raised his average to .462. CC Sabathia gave up four hits in four innings. Didi Gregorius homered.

CARDINALS 11, MARLINS 4

Miami starter Jose Urena got just one out, giving up six runs and six hits. Carlos Martinez struck out five in four innings and gave up four hits. Marcel Ozuna had two hits, including his third double of spring training, and raised his batting average to .188. Jose Martinez drove in three runs with a double and a single. Cameron Maybin tripled and drove in two runs.

PHILLIES 6, RAYS 3

Jesmuel Valentin, the 23-year-old son of former major leaguer Jose Valentin, hit his second home run of spring training in the ninth. Drew Hutchison gave up two homers but struck out five in 2 2/3 innings. Maikel Franco connected off Chris Archer for his second homer of spring training. Archer allowed two runs, one hit and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. Daniel Robertson, a first-round draft pick by Oakland in 2012, doubled and homered.

BLUE JAYS 13, BRAVES 6

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez allowed two runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, including Ronald Acuna Jr.’s home run. Luke Maile hit a three-run home run and Teoscar Hernandez had two hits, including his third home run. Braves starter Scott Kazmir gave up four runs — three earned — and four hits in 3 2/3 innings. Freddie Freeman homered off John Axford in the fifth.

ASTROS 6, METS (SS) 1

Gerrit Cole struck out seven and allowed one run and four hits in four innings. Carlos Correa and J.D. Davis each had two hits. Mets starter Noah Syndergaard allowed two runs — one earned — four hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. Brandon Nimmo homered.

ATHLETICS 9. ROYALS 8

Adalberto Mondesi, a son of Raul Mondesi, had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Kendall Graveman gave up four runs and five hits in three innings. Jorge Mateo had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Mark Canha and Sheldon Neuse each had three hits. Danny Duffy gave up seven runs and seven hits — including three homers — in 3 2/3 innings.

BREWERS 4, RANGERS 3

Lorenzo Cain had two hits, including a double, raising his average to .481, and Cole Hamels gave up one run and three hits in four innings. Brandon Woodruff allowed one run and two hits in four innings and Matt Albers pitched a perfect sixth. Ji-Man Choi doubled, and Jurickson Profar hit his third double.

PADRES 7. CUBS (SS) 5

Carlos Asuaje had three hits, including a double and a home run, and Jordan Lyles gave up four runs and five hits in three innings. Mike Montgomery allowed two runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings. Wilson Contreras hit a two-run homer.

ROCKIES 8, MARINERS 7

Bryan Shaw gave up two hits and struck out two in a scoreless ninth. David Dahl homered and drove in two runs. Charlie Blackmon doubled. Taylor Motter had two hits and stole a pair of bases.

NATIONALS 7, METS 4 (SS)

Washington ace Max Scherzer struck out nine in five scoreless innings for his third win of the spring. Bryce Harper was 2 for 2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored, and Trea Turner’s two first-inning steals led to a run.

Mets starter Zack Wheeler allowed five runs and seven hits in three innings, raising his ERA to 6.75. New York didn’t have a baserunner until Amed Rosario’s double — the only hit Scherzer allowed — in the fourth.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball