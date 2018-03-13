Chinese stock regulators levy $870M fine in scandal

BEIJING (AP) — China’s securities regulator says it has imposed a record 5.5 billion yuan ($870 million) fine on a company that manipulated share prices in the latest scandal to roil the country’s markets.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said Wednesday the company in the southeastern city of Xiamen made 945 million yuan ($150 million) by using 300 trading accounts to manipulate share prices of two banks and one company.

The agency gave no details of the possible criminal charges against employees of the company, Xiamen Beibadao Group, a private owner of railway cars.

China’s securities markets have been shaken by scandals over the past two years. A prominent trader was sentenced last year to 5½ years in prison and the general manager of the country’s biggest brokerage was arrested in 2016.