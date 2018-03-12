Passenger plane crashes, catches fire at Kathmandu airport

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were fatalities. Clouds of thick smoke could be seen rising from the plane, which was on a field at the edge of the airport. US-Bangla is a private Bangladeshi carrier.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of airport policy, said the flight was arriving from Dhaka, Bangladesh. No other details were immediately available.