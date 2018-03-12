Open
Close
Monday, March 12, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:26 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:26 a.m. EDT

Package bombs in Texas capital likely tied to earlier blast

AP source: Bag may have hit fuel switch before chopper crash

Amid Trump visit, it’s business as usual for border towns

National Geographic acknowledges past racist coverage

Latest nor’easter starts to slam storm-battered Northeast

Q&A: What’s known of fatal shootings at California vets home

Protests to await Trump’s visit to California border

2 fertility clinics respond to egg, embryo storage failures

Fertility-clinic breakdowns baffle experts, upset couples

Immigrants sue US over end to temporary protected status

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.