Tottenham keeps EPL top-4 hopes on track despite Kane injury

LONDON (AP) — A goal down and Harry Kane injured, Tottenham’s bid for a third consecutive Premier League top-four finish looked to be taking a serious hit.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team had other ideas, delivering a stirring comeback to defeat Bournemouth 4-1 on Sunday.

Dele Alli equalized, before Son Heung-min struck twice and Serge Aurier nodded in to show Tottenham is far more than the “Harry Kane team.”

Spurs moved into third, a point above Liverpool, and five points clear of fifth-place Chelsea. Eight rounds remain in the race for the four Champions League spots.

Earlier Sunday, Arsenal defeated Watford 3-0 as Petr Cech became the first goalkeeper to reach 200 Premier League clean sheets.

The former Chelsea ‘keeper saved Troy Deeney’s penalty as goals from Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan ensured the Gunners ended a run of three straight league defeats.

Despite the victory, Arsenal is 12 points adrift of fourth place and Arsene Wenger’s team selection suggested his attention is now firmly focused on Arsenal’s Europa League campaign.

While Tottenham’s win keeps it in a strong position for now, it will desperately hope that Kane is fit to return for its next league game, against Chelsea in three weeks’ time.

The anxiety over Kane’s condition, after an apparent injury to his right leg, won’t be limited to Tottenham. The Premier League’s joint top scorer — tied with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah on 24 goals this season — is expected to lead the attack for England at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

England’s opening game is against Tunisia in Volgograd on June 18th.